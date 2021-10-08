Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.34. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 2,543 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

