Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.19. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 738,669 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,029,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,110,140.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

