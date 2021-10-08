Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after buying an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $75,056,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.