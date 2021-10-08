Widercoin Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Widercoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $218,376.81 and approximately $27,687.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,169.94 or 0.99626786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.75 or 0.06511984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.