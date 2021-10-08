Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.68

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $6.52. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 4,320 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wienerberger has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

