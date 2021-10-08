Wilder World Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $125.89 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00003136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,583,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

