William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.80. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.