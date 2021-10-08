William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.69). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $142.45 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

