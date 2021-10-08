William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
William Penn Bancorp Company Profile
William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.