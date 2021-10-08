William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 8,413 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $100,114.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 2,050 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,174.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 17,018 shares of company stock valued at $205,229 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

