WinCash Achieves Market Cap of $57,255.90 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, WinCash has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market cap of $57,255.90 and approximately $44.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.