Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00092844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,930.18 or 0.99852097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.38 or 0.06693828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

