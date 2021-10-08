Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $19.26 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $38.53 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $19.26 or 0.00035004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00092844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,930.18 or 0.99852097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.38 or 0.06693828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,125,813 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,813 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

