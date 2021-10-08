Wing Reaches Market Cap of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00060985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00137454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,729.10 or 0.99986843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.32 or 0.06740168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.