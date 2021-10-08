Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WGO opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.