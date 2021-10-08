Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

