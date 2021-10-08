Wirex Token (WXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.46 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Wirex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Wirex Token has a total market cap of $28.46 million and $20.85 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00146230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,128.19 or 1.00356170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.62 or 0.06382782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wirex Token

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,800,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

