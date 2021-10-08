WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 6,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

