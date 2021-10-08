Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of WTKWY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $77.49 and a 1 year high of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.