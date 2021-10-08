Wolves of Wall Street Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for about $112.01 or 0.00206689 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $713,635.18 and approximately $5,342.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00252656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012329 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

