WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Cap of $27.69 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 91.4% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $37.52 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

