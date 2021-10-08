WOO Network (WOO) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $471.01 million and $37.18 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00228889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00102033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011960 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,843,649 coins and its circulating supply is 521,492,727 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

