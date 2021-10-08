Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Woodward stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

