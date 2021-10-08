Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.63 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

