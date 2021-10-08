Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 101.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1,836.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.96 and its 200 day moving average is $244.86. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,451.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

