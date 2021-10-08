Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,353 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 9.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Workday worth $73,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,435.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

