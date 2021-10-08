Workspace Group’s (WKP) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 829.50 ($10.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 898.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 865.02.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Duncan Owen purchased 5,560 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

