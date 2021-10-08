World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.36% of World Fuel Services worth $249,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 820,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,427,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

