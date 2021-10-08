Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $28.60 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and $85,199.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00062095 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

