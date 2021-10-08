WOWswap Price Tops $8.38 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.38 or 0.00015363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $418,631.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00062095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,503.63 or 0.99951177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.76 or 0.06520718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

