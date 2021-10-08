WPP’s (WPP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 985.80 ($12.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 979.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 972.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

