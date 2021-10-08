WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.36

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.36 and traded as high as C$21.66. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$21.63, with a volume of 917,635 shares.

WIR.U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

