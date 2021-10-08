Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $649.40 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $649.40 or 0.01200146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $29,827.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.65 or 1.00074982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.54 or 0.06389830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

