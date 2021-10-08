X-CASH Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $89,672.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,626,814,151 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

