X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $49,544.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 163.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,630,963,342 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

