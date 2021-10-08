X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.19

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and traded as low as $37.74. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 2,444,289 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASHR. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 172,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,445,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 323.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,423,000 after buying an additional 403,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 33,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.