Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $11.00 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $43.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

XERS stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $146.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

