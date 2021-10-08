XIO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

