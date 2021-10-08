Xion Finance Reaches Market Cap of $315,602.87 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $315,602.87 and approximately $9,098.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00146115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00091219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,157.80 or 1.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.70 or 0.06415991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,743,351 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

