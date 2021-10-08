Xiotri Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,725.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Xiotri has a market cap of $902,502.86 and $47,725.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for $204.28 or 0.00376567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00236141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00101879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

