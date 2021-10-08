XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.36

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 36059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XL. BTIG Research cut shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $753.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 18.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth $520,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XL Fleet by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 128,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

