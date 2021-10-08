Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.79

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 6437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

XPOF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler acquired 18,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

