XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) CEO Sells $28,532.25 in Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 673,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,976. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.
About XpresSpa Group
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
