XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) CEO Sells $28,532.25 in Stock

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 673,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,976. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 354,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 140,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.