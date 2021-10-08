xRhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $810,997.41

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $810,997.41 and approximately $235.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004390 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001432 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028587 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

