XSGD Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $71.78 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00146115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00091219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,157.80 or 1.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.70 or 0.06415991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 112,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 97,441,127 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

