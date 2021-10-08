XTRABYTES Reaches Market Cap of $465,436.80 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $465,436.80 and $95.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00081193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00111865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00143749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

