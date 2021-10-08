Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Down 0%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 41,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 117,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 344,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 96,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter.

