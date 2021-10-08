Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229,371 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.12% of Yandex worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,304,000 after buying an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 57.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 456,198 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 28.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,345 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of YNDX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.07. 17,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

