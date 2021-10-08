Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $79.50 on Friday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

