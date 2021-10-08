Yap Stone Hits Market Cap of $290,164.85 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yap Stone coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yap Stone has a total market capitalization of $290,164.85 and $4,154.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00237294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00103387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Yap Stone Profile

Yap Stone (YAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity . The official website for Yap Stone is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

