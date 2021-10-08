Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Ycash has a market cap of $4.49 million and $23,344.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00227972 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00123362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00143466 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000766 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,657,062 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

